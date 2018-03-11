National CineMedia (NCMI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded National CineMedia to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

National CineMedia (NCMI) opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.01, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 582,778 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,973 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 908,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,035,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in National CineMedia by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 879,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,446 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

