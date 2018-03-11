National Beverage (FIZZ) Trading Down 0%

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.70 and last traded at $90.60. Approximately 1,290,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 241,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. UBS Group upgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a market cap of $4,222.78, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. National Beverage had a return on equity of 60.24% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

