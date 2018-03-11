National Bank Financial Lowers Newalta (NAL) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newalta (TSE:NAL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has C$1.35 target price on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Newalta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

Newalta (NAL) opened at C$1.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Newalta has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$2.34.

Newalta Corporation is a Canada-based provider of engineered environmental solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Heavy Oil and Oilfield. The Company’s Heavy Oil segment processes oilfield-generated wastes, including treatment, water disposal, salt cavern disposal, landfilling, and the sale of recovered crude oil.

