Nano Market Capitalization Hits $1.55 Billion (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Nano has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $60.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.61 or 0.00120971 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,629.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $726.52 or 0.07570530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,136.78 or 0.11845600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.01973690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.66 or 0.02955790 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00225497 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00884437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.27 or 0.03243490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00026672 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,289 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “RaiBlocks is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiters circuits. This gives RaiBlocks an established and well researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the RaiBlocks system, each account in the system has a block chain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Bit-Z, RightBTC, BitGrail, BitFlip and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

