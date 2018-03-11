Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura reduced their target price on AT&T to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.38 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

AT&T Inc. ( NYSE T ) opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $227,540.00, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

