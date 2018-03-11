MYR Group (MYRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MYRG. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG ) traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.78. 66,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a market cap of $605.66, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.45.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty electrical construction services. The Company performs construction services in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D), and Commercial and Industrial (C&I). The Company provides C&I electrical contracting services to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers in the western and northeastern United States and western Canada.

