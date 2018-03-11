Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 310.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 45.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,348,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 729,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $446,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 400.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Boenning Scattergood cut Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. ( NYSE:MWA ) opened at $11.48 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,822.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. The Company operates through three segments: Mueller Co, Anvil and Mueller Technologies. The Mueller Co segment manufactures valves for water and gas systems, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

