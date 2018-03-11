Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($114.81) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($111.11) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.70 ($98.40).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys (ETR MOR) opened at €79.60 ($98.27) on Thursday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €49.63 ($61.27) and a fifty-two week high of €87.35 ($107.84). The stock has a market cap of $2,340.00 and a PE ratio of -26.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/morphosys-mor-given-a-86-00-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-group-analysts.html.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.