Monroe Capital (MRCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Monroe Capital (MRCC) traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. 145,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,735. The stock has a market cap of $263.12, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.33%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

