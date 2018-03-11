MonetaryUnit Price Down 24.1% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and $96,934.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00048800 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006341 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012544 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 126,464,281 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system “

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

