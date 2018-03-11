Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,337 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $10,873,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,257,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Instinet started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at $16,633,337.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT) opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $743,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

