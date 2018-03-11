Monaco (MCO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.53 Million

Monaco (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Monaco has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monaco has a total market cap of $104.63 million and approximately $8.53 million worth of Monaco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monaco token can now be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00082563 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, BigONE, Liqui and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008692 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00949492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010466 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00086908 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00176403 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Monaco

Monaco’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Monaco’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,205,542 tokens. Monaco’s official website is www.mona.co . The official message board for Monaco is medium.com/@monaco_card . Monaco’s official Twitter account is @monaco_card and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monaco is /r/MonacoCard

According to CryptoCompare, “The functionality of Monaco VISA® Card makes it a must-have item not only for every Ether or Bitcoin holder, but also for everyone who spends money in foreign currency. Core features: – Spend your Ether or Bitcoin with a physical Monaco VISA® Card, wherever VISA® cards are accepted, both online & offline – Only the exact amount that you spend with your Monaco VISA® Card will be incrementally exchanged from ETH/BTC in real-time when you swipe your card, with rest being securely stored in your wallet to which only you have access – Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App – Enjoy the same perfect interbank rates whenever you spend on Monaco VISA® Card – Send money from Monaco App in 23 currencies to 120 countries worldwide for free – Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco VISA® Card – Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the mobile App – a process taking less than 3 minutes “

Buying and Selling Monaco

Monaco can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, EXX, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta, BigONE, Liqui, Qryptos, Coinnest, Livecoin, Coinrail and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Monaco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monaco must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monaco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

