MobileGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $177,266.00 (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 11th. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005543 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Coinrail and Waves Decentralized Exchange. MobileGo has a total market cap of $47.32 million and approximately $177,266.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MobileGo

MobileGo’s launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,028,877 tokens. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a dual-blockchain token that will “gamify” the GameCredits Mobile Store which currently has over 300 games from 150 different developers. The MobileGo token will be the first dual-blockchain asset ever issued, as users will be able to transfer it seamlessly between the Ethereum and Waves blockchain. This is achieved by using locked wallets and smart contracts. MGO will be used to implement decentralized features on the GameCredits Moblie platform through Ethereum and Waves. “

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Tidex, HitBTC, Liqui, Cryptopia and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is not possible to buy MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MobileGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

