MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2,838.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 180,965,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,305,000 after purchasing an additional 174,805,844 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,389,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,255,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $847,732,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,556,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,343,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,260,000 after purchasing an additional 251,556 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI) opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55,196.96, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a $0.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,121 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/mml-investors-services-llc-purchases-1121-shares-of-canadian-national-railway-cni.html.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.