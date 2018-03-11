MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Series Trust (SJNK)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,438 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Series Trust were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. W. E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 146,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,026,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,840,000 after buying an additional 264,858 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Series Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Series Trust by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 737,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 74,852 shares during the period.

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA SJNK) opened at $27.46 on Friday. SPDR Series Trust has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Series Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

