Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 21,270 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,270 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 21,647.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,831,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,867,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,525,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969,677 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,157,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914,575 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,023,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $995,720.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,631.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr downgraded Altria Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.65 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.66.

Altria Group Inc (MO) opened at $65.65 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124,764.48, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

