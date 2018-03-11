MinexCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $241,411.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $96.51 million and approximately $241,411.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinexCoin coin can now be bought for about $27.88 or 0.00290735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MinexCoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00960668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003171 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010414 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00173031 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MNX is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 5,772,325 coins and its circulating supply is 3,462,125 coins. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com . MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin . The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market. “

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinexCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinexCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.