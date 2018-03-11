MiMedx Group (MDXG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDXG. Lake Street Capital set a $12.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. 7,031,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.88, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

MiMedx Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 6,262.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MiMedx Group (MDXG) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/mimedx-group-mdxg-raised-to-hold-at-bidaskclub-2.html.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.