Middleby (MIDD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $145.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $149.00 target price on Middleby and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.25.

Shares of Middleby (NASDAQ MIDD) traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 924,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Middleby has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $7,340.00, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $632.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. equities analysts predict that Middleby will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.50 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Martin M. Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 61,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Middleby by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,409,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 2,711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of commercial foodservice, food processing equipment and residential kitchen equipment. The Company operates in three segments: the Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, the Food Processing Equipment Group and the Residential Kitchen Equipment Group.

