MicroStrategy (MSTR) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MicroStrategy earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.356835726139 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) opened at $136.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,562.47, a PE ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $122.16 and a 52-week high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

