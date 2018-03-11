MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 223.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ MSTR) opened at $136.27 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.16 and a 1 year high of $196.35. The company has a market cap of $1,538.85, a P/E ratio of 90.25 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

