Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 370,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000.

Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) opened at $98.97 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,192.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $994.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.57 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,109 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $177,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 4,159 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $349,938.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,392 shares of company stock worth $2,909,829. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling specialized semiconductor products used by its customers for a range of embedded control applications. The Company operates through two segments: semiconductor products and technology licensing. In the semiconductor products segment, the Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal and timing products.

