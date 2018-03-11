Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $82,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First National Trust Co. raised its stake in Metlife by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 63,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Metlife by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its stake in Metlife by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Metlife Inc ( NYSE MET ) opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $51,420.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

