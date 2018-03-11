Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America set a €95.00 ($117.28) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €103.00 ($127.16) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €102.86 ($126.99).

Shares of Merck KGaA (FRA MRK) opened at €78.48 ($96.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,080.00 and a P/E ratio of 13.12. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($141.98).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

