Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) opened at $55.14 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The stock has a market cap of $148,670.00, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.49%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,207. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Holdings Trimmed by BTC Capital Management Inc.” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/merck-co-inc-mrk-holdings-trimmed-by-btc-capital-management-inc.html.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.