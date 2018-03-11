UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meg Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a report published on Wednesday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Meg Energy (MEGEF) opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,130.00, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.79. Meg Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/meg-energy-megef-now-covered-by-ubs-group.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Meg Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meg Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.