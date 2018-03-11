MediBloc (MED) Hits One Day Volume of $646,156.00

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. MediBloc has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and $646,156.00 worth of MediBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail and Gate.io. In the last seven days, MediBloc has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,644.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $725.45 or 0.07546900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.35 or 0.11644700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.01968490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.05 or 0.02944530 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00224928 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00121049 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00882468 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.22 or 0.03248050 BTC.

About MediBloc

MediBloc (CURRENCY:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. MediBloc’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 coins and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 coins. MediBloc’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mediterranean Coin (MED) is a uses a hybrid algorithm of Scrypt and SHA-256 – in order to limit the ability of large miners to jump on a network and increase the hashing power disproportionately. 200 million currency units are set to be mined. “

MediBloc Coin Trading

MediBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase MediBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.