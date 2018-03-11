McDermott International (MDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 price target on McDermott International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on McDermott International from $9.30 to $8.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.80 price target (up from $7.30) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. McDermott International has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,198.41, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.68.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. McDermott International had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that McDermott International will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 16,699,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,882,000 after acquiring an additional 997,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

