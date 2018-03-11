MBIA (MBI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on MBIA in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MBIA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get MBIA alerts:

Shares of MBIA (MBI) opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.81, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.15. MBIA has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 370.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 525.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,397,346.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/mbia-mbi-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.