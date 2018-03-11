Mazor Robotics (MZOR) Downgraded to Sell at Vetr

Vetr lowered shares of Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $66.27 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mazor Robotics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mazor Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.61.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ MZOR) traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.63. 467,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1,830.00, a P/E ratio of -140.45 and a beta of 1.18. Mazor Robotics has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $72.94.

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Mazor Robotics had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Mazor Robotics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mazor Robotics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 23.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mazor Robotics

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include Renaissance Guidance System, which can improve the execution and outcomes in a wide variety of procedures, including percutaneous degenerative repair, pedicle screw fixation for complex spinal deformity, and vertebral augmentation; Mazor X, the Surgical Assurance Platform for Spine Surgery.

