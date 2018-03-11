Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Match Group, Inc. offers subscription-based online dating websites and applications services. The company’s dating products brands consists of Match, OkCupid, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, Twoo, OurTime and FriendScout24. Match Group, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Match Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Group increased their price objective on Match Group to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Match Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Shares of Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH ) traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,287.24, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Match Group has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.86 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $451,243.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,739.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 141,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $5,362,250.51. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 721,437 shares of company stock worth $28,580,747. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/match-group-mtch-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc, incorporated on February 13, 2009, is a provider of dating products. The Company operates in the Dating segment. The Dating segment consists of all of its dating businesses across the globe. As of March 31, 2017, the Company operated a portfolio of over 45 brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Twoo, OurTime, BlackPeopleMeet and LoveScout24, each designed to manage its users’ likelihood of finding a romantic connection.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.