Masco Corp (MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Masco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. Masco has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $13,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,000.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 10,203 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $438,218.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,592 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $234,975.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,496 shares of company stock worth $4,220,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 56.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 497,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.1% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 295,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 736,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes branded home improvement and building products. The Company operates through four business segments: Plumbing Products, Decorative Architectural Products, Cabinetry Products, and Windows and Other Specialty Products. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes BEHR paint; DELTA and HANSGROHE faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KRAFTMAID and MERILLAT cabinets; MILGARD windows and doors, and HOT SPRING spas.

