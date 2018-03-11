Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $228,000 in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stock

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at $140,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SEE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America set a $59.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

In other news, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $146,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE SEE) opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7,473.29, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 74.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

