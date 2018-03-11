Martingale Asset Management L P Has $346,000 Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 121,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $3,028,518.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cpmg Inc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,958,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 409,925 shares of company stock worth $10,359,964 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) opened at $22.15 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates that modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress, and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of patients with a range of serious or life-threatening diseases.

