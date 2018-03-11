Marriott International Inc (MAR) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,656 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $19,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.38.

Shares of Marriott International Inc ( MAR ) opened at $143.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53,720.00, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. research analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $1,118,014.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Capuano sold 19,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $2,604,780.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,958.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,547 shares of company stock worth $18,260,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

