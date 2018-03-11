MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gardiner Nancy B acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J increased its position in MarketAxess by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) opened at $218.88 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.45 and a 12-month high of $221.25. The stock has a market cap of $8,236.24, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.57.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $99.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $6,671,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,676,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Gomach sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.98, for a total transaction of $836,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at $51,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $9,113,176. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.40.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using its trading technology. Institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are users of trading platform, accessing global liquidity in the United States corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, the United States agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities.

