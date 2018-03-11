MANA Advisors LLC Takes Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of PVH by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Cowen set a $150.00 price target on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on PVH to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 370,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $49,090,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 392,290 shares of company stock worth $52,131,795 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) opened at $143.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,006.23, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $89.52 and a 1-year high of $157.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company operates through three segments: Calvin Klein, which consists of the Calvin Klein North America and Calvin Klein International segments; Tommy Hilfiger, which consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International segments, and Heritage Brands, which consists of the Heritage Brands Wholesale and Heritage Brands Retail segments.

