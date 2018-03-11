MANA Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)

MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Medidata Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medidata Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medidata Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDSO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $82.00 target price on Medidata Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Dougherty & Co upgraded Medidata Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medidata Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Medidata Solutions Inc ( NASDAQ:MDSO ) opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,149.86, a PE ratio of 80.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Medidata Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.65 million. Medidata Solutions had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Medidata Solutions Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rouven Bergmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $132,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $609,760. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/mana-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-medidata-solutions-inc-mdso.html.

About Medidata Solutions

Medidata Solutions Inc (Medidata) is a provider of cloud-based solutions for life sciences. The Company provides cloud-based solutions for clinical research in life sciences, offering platform technology that focuses on the clinical development. The Company’s plan study addresses three areas to ensure optimal study design, grant development and negotiation, and investigator payments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.