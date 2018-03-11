Man Group (EMG) Price Target Cut to GBX 165 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price target trimmed by Numis Securities from GBX 189 ($2.61) to GBX 165 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 195 ($2.69) to GBX 243 ($3.36) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 215 ($2.97) to GBX 225 ($3.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 149 ($2.06) to GBX 223 ($3.08) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Man Group from GBX 182 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 192.54 ($2.66).

Shares of Man Group (EMG) opened at GBX 172.45 ($2.38) on Wednesday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.49 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.20 ($3.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $3.79. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

In related news, insider Lord Livingston acquired 29,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £49,517.17 ($68,412.78).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

