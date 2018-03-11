MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of MakeMyTrip and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MakeMyTrip (MMYT) traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 446,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,941. The company has a market cap of $3,089.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of -0.01. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.90.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.89 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trilogy Global Advisors LP boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 554,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 225,415 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 638,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 115,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 41,030.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,735,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,637,000 after acquiring an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 594,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 340,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/makemytrip-mmyt-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel company in India. The Company’s services and products include air ticketing, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire and ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Its segments include Air ticketing, which provides the facility to book international and domestic air tickets through an Internet-based platform; Hotels and packages, which provides holiday packages and hotel reservations through an Internet-based platform, call-centers and branch offices, and Others, which include advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its Internet Web-sites, income from sale of rail and bus tickets and income from facilitating Website access to a travel insurance company.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.