MaidSafeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.41 Million (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $146.62 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system. Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it. “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Omni DEX, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

