Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 87,900 Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 87,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 962,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,934,000 after purchasing an additional 105,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,315,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 13.3% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,300,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,627,000 after purchasing an additional 454,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ BPFH) opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1,301.88, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Boston Private Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boston Private Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald bought 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $105,117.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey Griffin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,255 shares of company stock valued at $507,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

