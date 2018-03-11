Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.65 Million in Actuant Co. (ATU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 65,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Actuant by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Actuant during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

In other news, VP Ted Wozniak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,290.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Co. ( ATU ) opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,434.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. Actuant Co. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.22 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. analysts expect that Actuant Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATU. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

