Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,646,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 358.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,679,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,003 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $45,436,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 4,103,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,482 shares during the period. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $27,245,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Ltd (INFY) opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39,464.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/mackenzie-financial-corp-buys-new-stake-in-infosys-ltd-infy.html.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.