Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 18.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 141,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Smetana bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $97,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLI. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE CLI) opened at $17.38 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $1,600.00, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.50). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. analysts forecast that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

