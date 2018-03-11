LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.8119149885784 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.24.

LyondellBasell Industries ( LYB ) traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.28. 1,705,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,560,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44,300.00, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 55.09%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

