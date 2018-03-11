Lumentum (LITE) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) has been assigned a $60.00 target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lumentum to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) opened at $68.98 on Friday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,540.00 and a PE ratio of 25.17.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.03 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.97%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent Retort sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $183,514.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,142.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,039 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,935 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,756,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,279,000 after acquiring an additional 268,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,005,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,587 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,427,000 after acquiring an additional 136,157 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,411,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,002,000 after acquiring an additional 460,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,278,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after acquiring an additional 150,222 shares in the last quarter.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a provider of optical and photonic products for a range of end market applications, including data communications (Datacom) and telecommunications (Telecom) networking and commercial lasers (commercial lasers) for manufacturing, inspection and life-science applications. The Company operates in two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers).

