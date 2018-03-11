Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.71 ($1.90).

Several research firms have weighed in on LOOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 109 ($1.51) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.80) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lookers alerts:

Lookers (LON LOOK) traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 94.60 ($1.31). 883,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,574. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 78.50 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lookers PLC (LOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/lookers-plc-look-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Lookers

Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.