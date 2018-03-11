Lookers PLC (LOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lookers PLC (LON:LOOK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 137.71 ($1.90).
Several research firms have weighed in on LOOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lookers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 109 ($1.51) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 146 ($2.02) price objective on shares of Lookers in a report on Monday, March 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($2.00) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.80) price target on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday.
Lookers (LON LOOK) traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 94.60 ($1.31). 883,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,574. Lookers has a twelve month low of GBX 78.50 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $375.74 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.33.
About Lookers
Lookers plc operates as a motor retail and aftersales company in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two business segments: motor distribution and parts distribution. The motor division consists of over 150 franchised dealerships representing over 30 marques from approximately 100 locations.
