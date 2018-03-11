Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 67,917 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,424,000 after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,332,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp (NYSE CVS) opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $70,276.63, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.03.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 29,445 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,208,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

