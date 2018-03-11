LiveWorld (LVWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 26,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,944. LiveWorld has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.07.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc (LiveWorld) is a services and software company. The Company’s principal business is social content marketing providing global brands with social media moderation, insight and engagement through a combination of technology and human services. The Company’s services and products include Conversation Management SaaS platform, adverse events management for the pharma industry, moderation and engagement services to protect and enhance brands, social customer service to increase customer satisfaction, social listening and analytics, strategy, and media.

